Drug Drop-Off locations in Union County announced

As we have been reminding you, this Saturday, April 27th, is the DEA’s National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day. We have told you about the collection events taking place from 10 am to 2 pm in Anderson and Roane counties, and today we can tell our listeners in Union County that there will be two locations where you can drop off unwanted, expired or unused prescription medications. You can head to either the Union County Sheriff’s Office in Maynardville or to Okie’s Pharamcy in Maynardville, where Maynardville Police will accept your dropped-off items and ensure they are properly and safely disposed of.

