Doris Kaye Moore, age 72 of Norris

Doris Kaye Moore, age 72 of Norris, TN passed away on Tuesday, April 2, 2019 surrounded by her family at her daughter’s home in Clinton, TN.  She enjoyed and celebrated life every day.  Doris loved to travel, camping, fishing, bowling, and just lived life to the fullest.  She loved and adored her grandchildren.

Doris is preceded in death by her parents, Bill Patterson and Faye Carter; husband, James Moore; daughter, Paula Gail Moore; and sister, Gail Coleman.

Doris is survived by her daughter, Shelia Hohman and husband Michael of Clinton, TN; granddaughter, Wendy Babb; two great grandchildren, Riley Babb and Jacob (Jake) Babb; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Doris’s family will receive her friends on Thursday, April 4, 2019 from 5:00pm – 7:00pm in the chapel of Jones Mortuary with her celebration of life following at 7:00pm in the chapel with Evangelist Kenneth Bevill officiating. Doris’s interment will be at 2:00pm on Friday, April 5, 2019 at the Grandview Memorial Gardens in Clinton, TN.

Jones Mortuary in Clinton, TN is in charge of all arrangements.

