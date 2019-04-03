Home / Community Bulletin Board / Dine & Donate to ADFAC Monday, April 8th

Dine & Donate to ADFAC Monday, April 8th

Jim Harris 2 mins ago Community Bulletin Board, Featured, Local News Leave a comment 7 Views

(ADFAC press release) On Monday, April 8th,  several area  restaurants are donating a portion of their sales to Aid to Distressed Families of Appalachian Counties (ADFAC). Enjoy a fantastic lunch or dinner out, and help a valuable organization at the same time? It’s a Win-Win!!

The featured partner restaurant for April is Mediterranean Delight, located at 160 Bus Terminal Rd # A in Oak Ridge. This little restaurant is one of the Secret City’s best kept secrets! Fresh treats that you just can’t get anywhere else in town! 

Other participating restaurants are Dean’s, Gallo Loco, Hoskins, Burchfield’s, Razzleberry’s, The Soup Kitchen, and Subway locations in Clinton, Oak Ridge (1968 Oak Ridge Turnpike), Oliver Springs and Rocky Top.

Aid to Distressed Families of Appalachian Counties (ADFAC), an independent non-profit agency established in 1987, exists to serve the basic needs of primarily low-income residents in Anderson and surrounding Appalachian counties. ADFAC’s goal is to help families become stable and self-sufficient through a variety of direct assistance services provided by its School Supplies, Social Services, and Affordable Housing programs.  ADFAC answers more than 6,000 requests for assistance each year.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Revival coming to Lakeview Baptist

Lakeview Baptist Church at 3330 West Wolf Valley Road in Clinton (37716) will hold a …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2019 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.