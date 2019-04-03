Dine & Donate to ADFAC Monday, April 8th

(ADFAC press release) On Monday, April 8th, several area restaurants are donating a portion of their sales to Aid to Distressed Families of Appalachian Counties (ADFAC). Enjoy a fantastic lunch or dinner out, and help a valuable organization at the same time? It’s a Win-Win!!

The featured partner restaurant for April is Mediterranean Delight, located at 160 Bus Terminal Rd # A in Oak Ridge. This little restaurant is one of the Secret City’s best kept secrets! Fresh treats that you just can’t get anywhere else in town!

Other participating restaurants are Dean’s, Gallo Loco, Hoskins, Burchfield’s, Razzleberry’s, The Soup Kitchen, and Subway locations in Clinton, Oak Ridge (1968 Oak Ridge Turnpike), Oliver Springs and Rocky Top.

Aid to Distressed Families of Appalachian Counties (ADFAC), an independent non-profit agency established in 1987, exists to serve the basic needs of primarily low-income residents in Anderson and surrounding Appalachian counties. ADFAC’s goal is to help families become stable and self-sufficient through a variety of direct assistance services provided by its School Supplies, Social Services, and Affordable Housing programs. ADFAC answers more than 6,000 requests for assistance each year.