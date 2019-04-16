Home / Community Bulletin Board / Community Action closed for Good Friday

Community Action closed for Good Friday

Jim Harris 1 min ago Community Bulletin Board, Local News Leave a comment 3 Views

In addition to the government closings we told you about on Monday for this Good Friday and Easter, Anderson County Community Action told us this morning that they, too, will be closed on Friday, and reopen at their regular time on Monday.

