The Clinton City School system is now accepting applications for voluntary preschool for 4-year-old students.

Children must be 4 years old on or before August 15th, 2019 to participate, and all income-eligible students are encouraged to apply.

The Pre-K classroom is housed at North Clinton Elementary School.

Applications are available at the Clinton City Schools central office.

For more information, call Lori Collins at 865-457-0159.