Clinton Parks & Rec Life Guard Course to be held in May

The Clinton Parks & Recreation Department has announced it will be holding an American Red Cross Lifeguard Course May 13th through the 17th.

The course is for students aged 15 or above, and will be held at the Clinton Community Center.

To register, go to the Community Center, fill out the registration form, and pay the non-refundable $36 book fee. After that, prospective students will need to go to the Pre-Requisite Testing at the Center, either on May 6th, or the 10th, at 5 pm. There, you must pass a written exam, followed by a physical test, that will determine if the applicant can swim 300 yards continuously using the front crawl and breast stroke, including proper form and breathing, according to an announcement on the city’s website. The physical test also includes swimming 20 feet using the crawl or breaststroke to a designated point, diving some 7 to 10 feet and retrieving a ten-pound object that they then have to swim back to the starting point, and exit the pool with the object and without using a ladder or steps.

Once the written and physcial exams are taken care of, applicants will pay the remaining $64 of the total $100 cost of the course.

Courses will be held May 13th through the 17th, from 5 to 8:30 pm each night at the Clinton Community Center, and class time will be split between online and classroom instruction as well as pool side learning, and students are reminded they need to be prepared for both land and water classes each session.

For more information, contact American Red Cross Life Guard Instructor Zeke Rich, by phone Mondays through Fridays from 8 am to 4 pm at 865-457-0642, or by email at erich@clintontn.net.