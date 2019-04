Clinton Church of God invites community to Easter play

The Clinton Church of God at 635 Hillcrest Street in Clinton will present the Easter Play, “We Are Barabbas,” for two shows only, Saturday April 20th at 6 pm and at 11 am Sunday April 21st during the Easter Morning Service.

The play features 32 cast members, full costumes, six scenes, a motion background, the Bridge Band and Worship Team.

Everyone is welcome!