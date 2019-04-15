Clifford Eugene Shepherd, age 87 of Clinton, TN passed away on Friday, April 12, 2019 at Norris Health and Rehabilitation Center in Andersonville, TN. He enjoyed farm work and was an iron worker and welder through his working years before retirement. Clifford loved all sports and was an avid UK fan.

Clifford is preceded in death by his parents, Evan and Gracie Shepherd; wife, Rosia Lee “Cotton” Shepherd; brothers, Hayward Shepherd and Jr. Shepherd; and sister, Ann Shepherd.

Clifford is survived by his daughter, Barbara Harris of Clinton, TN; granddaughter, Sonya Daniel and husband Marty of Clinton, TN; great grandchildren, Hayley Currier and Hunter Currier; brothers, Ken Shepherd of Clinton, TN, Johnny Shepherd and wife Nancy of Barbourville, KY, James Shepherd and wife Arlene of MI, Donnie Shepherd and wife Janice of KY; sister, Imogene Huling of KY; and a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.

The family would like to give a special thanks to all the staff of Norris Health & Rehabilitation Center and Amedisys for the wonderful care they had given him.

Clifford’s family will receive his friends from 6:00pm – 8:00PM on Friday, April, 19. 2019 in the chapel of Jones Mortuary with his funeral service to follow at 8:00pm with Brother Robert Jones officiating. Clifford’s interment will be at 2:00pm on Saturday, April, 20, 2019 at Gilbrath cemetery in the Marlow community. Jones Mortuary in Clinton, TN is in charge of all arrangements.