CCSO raids home

Jim Harris 2 days ago Local News Leave a comment 91 Views

A 48-year-old LaFollette man is facing charges following the execution of a search warrant last week.

Last Monday (April 1st), at around 9 am, officers with the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office SWAT Team executed the warrant at a home on Carr Wynn Road following an investigation that included multiple undercover narcotics purchases at the home of Bobby Gene Damron.

Deputies reported seizing methamphetamine, scales and other paraphernalia associated with the illegal sale of drugs, as well as at least one vehicle used to transport narcotics.

Damron is facing numerous drug charges, according to the CCSO.

