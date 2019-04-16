Home / Local News / CCSO: Eberharter in custody

Jim Harris 1 min ago Local News Leave a comment 5 Views

In a Facebook post Monday evening, the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office announced that Jimmy Eberharter was taken into custody on Monday morning after a weeks-long search for the man wanted on a probation violation.

Details of his arrest were not immediately released, but he was found with Shenna Baird, a woman initially thought to be in danger after someone called 911 late last month and said they had seen Eberharter driving a car with Baird, bleeding from the head, in the passenger seat. There were several false sightings and near misses as authorities searched for the pair.

Eberharter was booked into the county jail, while Baird was released without any charges.

