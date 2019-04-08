Home / Community Bulletin Board / Campbell County announces Day of Prayer observance

Campbell County announces Day of Prayer observance

Jim Harris 2 days ago Community Bulletin Board, Featured, Local News Leave a comment 170 Views

Last week, we told you about the annual Anderson County observance of the National Day of Prayer, which this year falls on Thursday, May 2nd.

The Anderson County ceremony will be held on the steps of the Courthouse in Clinton from 12 noon to 12:30 pm.

Campbell County has also now announced its plans for the National Day of Prayer, with their observance to be held in the gymnasium of the LaFollette West End Community Center, also known as the old West LaFollette Elementary School, at 300 West Beech Street in LaFollette, beginning at 7 pm on May 2nd.

Everyone is invited to come out, join in, and pray for the community, the state and the country.

The Birdsong Family will be ministering in song and local pastors will lead those assembled in prayer.

