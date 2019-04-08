Busy Monday at Courthouse

The Anderson County Commission’s Intergovernmental Relations Committee will meet at 5:30 pm today (Monday, April 8th) in room 312 of the Courthouse in Clinton to discuss issues related to TVA’s planned closure of the Bull Run Fossil Plant in Claxton by the end of 2023.

TVA’s Board of Directors voted in February to close both Bull Run and another coal-fired plant in Kentucky, citing the cost of keeping both plants operational, as well as cheaper ways to produce electricity.

TVA officials have not yet made a final decision on what will become of the Bull Run facility itself, nor have they announced any plans for the property it’s on or what will become of the coal ash stored at the site.

Last week, during a community meeting in Claxton, several residents voiced their concerns over what will become of the coal ash, which is residue produced when coal is burned that contains carcinogens and other chemicals.

Once that meeting concludes, the Operations Committee will meet at 6 pm in room 312 of the Courthouse.

The Operations agenda includes discussions on the Anderson County Animal Shelter as well as the short- and long-term plans for the Anderson County EMS. Committee members will also discuss some aspects of the budget for the fiscal year that begins July 1st, with specific focus on the EMS service, Sheriff’s Department, Health Department and the Office of Solid Waste Management.

The Operations Committee meeting will be televised on ACTV, Comcast Cable channel 95, in Anderson County.