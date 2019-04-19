Home / Community Bulletin Board / ‘Breakfast with the Legislators’ Monday at OR Civic Center

Jim Harris 1 min ago Community Bulletin Board, Local News Leave a comment 7 Views

The Oak Ridge League of Women Voters will host Breakfast with the Legislators on Monday, April 22. The meeting will be held from 7:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. in the Social Room of the Oak Ridge Civic Center at 1403 Oak Ridge Turnpike. A free continental breakfast will be served, a press release said.

Tennessee State Senator, and Lieutenant Governor, Randy McNally, State Senator Ken Yager, and State Representatives John Ragan and Kent Calfee have been invited to talk about this session of the Tennessee General Assembly and respond to questions and hear opinions from the audience. As always, the public is encouraged to attend.

Breakfast with the Legislators is held the fourth Monday of each month while the General Assembly is in session.

