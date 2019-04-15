Big Ed’s Golf Tournament to benefit Community Mediation Services

The 18th Annual Big Ed’s Memorial Golf Tournament on Friday, April 26, will benefit Community Mediation Services of Anderson Country.

It will provide participants a great way to give back to the youth and families in our community while having a great day of golf.

The tournament will be held Friday, April 26, at the Oak Ridge Country Club.

The tournament will start at 8:30 a.m. April 26 in a scramble format. Golfers will get a complimentary breakfast, beverage carts, and a smoked barbecue lunch provided by Big Ed’s. Prize contests for participants will be awarded along with a hole-in-one grand prize. Free Big Ed’s shirts and golf towels for all golfers are included. An on-site silent auction will be available.

The registration deadline is Monday, April 22 ($125/player; $500/team). Registration forms are available from the CMS Office by calling (865) 463-6888 or by sending an e-mail to info@cms-tn.org. Online registration is available on the website at www.peacefulresolution.org.

Community Mediation Services’ four programs use trained volunteer mediators from the community for no-cost mediations: school attendance (truancy) mediation; victim offender reconciliation program (VORP); access/visitation mediation; and teen/parent mediation. Mediators don’t take sides or make decisions but do help families solve their own problems through agreements the families themselves write and decide.