Home / Local News / BBB: Second vehicle in water investigated in Roane

BBB: Second vehicle in water investigated in Roane

Jim Harris 1 min ago Local News Leave a comment 4 Views

According to our partners at BBB-TV, officials in Roane County are investigating a second car found submerged in a local waterway.

Last week, a pickup truck was recovered from the water near caney Creek Marina, and on Monday, a possibly stolen vehicle was found submerged in Whites Creek, along Eagle Furnace Road, south of Rockwood. Roane County Sheriff Jack Stockton said Monday that the vehicle matches the description of a vehicle reported stolen either late Sunday night or early Monday morning from a home in Kingston.

No one was in the vehicle, and the incident is under investigation.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Anderson Commission to meet Monday

The Anderson County Commission will hold its regular monthly meeting Monday night (April 15th) in …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2019 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.