BBB: Second vehicle in water investigated in Roane

According to our partners at BBB-TV, officials in Roane County are investigating a second car found submerged in a local waterway.

Last week, a pickup truck was recovered from the water near caney Creek Marina, and on Monday, a possibly stolen vehicle was found submerged in Whites Creek, along Eagle Furnace Road, south of Rockwood. Roane County Sheriff Jack Stockton said Monday that the vehicle matches the description of a vehicle reported stolen either late Sunday night or early Monday morning from a home in Kingston.

No one was in the vehicle, and the incident is under investigation.