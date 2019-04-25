BBB: Roane elementary school locked down Thursday, no threat located

Our partners at BBB-TV report that police rushed to Ridgeview Elementary School in Rockwood at around 8 am Thursday after a report came in about a woman allegedly carrying a weapon near the school property.

According to BBB’s sources, no suspicious individuals were located, but the area was checked by local police as well as the THP and Roane County deputies to try and locate the alleged suspect.

The school was placed on lockdown, however, not all of the students had arrived at the school at that time, so several buses transporting students left the area with the students and took them to a safe location off the school grounds.

A School Resource Officer will remain at the school all day, and Rockwood police will also maintain a presence on and off campus throughout the day just for safety measures.

BBB reports that some parents kept their kids from the school today.