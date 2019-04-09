ASAP receives grant to fight tobacco use

(ASAP of Anderson press release) ASAP of Anderson is one of seven youth-serving groups in Tennessee to receive a grant to help raise awareness about the benefits of smoke-free environments and reduce secondhand smoke exposure throughout the state, which has one of the highest smoking rates in the country. Members of ASAP’s Youth Ambassador Coalition are leading educational efforts to build a smoke-free movement, including training peers and organizing multiple events leading up to World No Tobacco Day, an annual campaign sponsored by the World Health Organization to raise awareness on the deadly effects of tobacco and secondhand smoke.

“We are truly excited to make our community a safe, healthy and productive environment,” said Manshi Patel, Oak Ridge Youth Coalition President. “The health benefits of reducing secondhand smoke exposure are invaluable.”

Upcoming events include a park clean up at Cedar Hill Park in Oak Ridge on April 17th from 5-7pm and a Tobacco-Free Movie Night in Bissell Park in Oak Ridge on May 4th. The Star Wars: Episode VII – The Force Awakens will be shown in celebration of the day. The event will begin at 7pm with activities, games, and trivia followed by a costume contest before the movie begins after dark at approximately 8:45pm with free popcorn, candy and drinks.

ASAP of Anderson received the “Clear the Air Tennessee” grant from Truth Initiative®, the nation’s largest nonprofit public health organization dedicated to making tobacco use a thing of the past. Tennessee is one of a group of states in “Tobacco Nation,” a region in the U.S. that stretches from the upper Midwest to the South and has smoking rates that exceed not only the national average, but that of many of the most tobacco-dependent countries in the world. It is also one of the nearly two dozen U.S. states and territories not protected by comprehensive smoke-free laws, which means more than 42 percent of the total population is unprotected. Smoking remains permitted in adult-only (ages 21 and over) restaurants and bars in Tennessee.

Clean indoor air laws reduce exposure to secondhand smoke, which is a known carcinogen. In addition to protection from secondhand smoke exposure, studies indicate that smoke-free homes and workplaces encourage smokers to quit and reduce the number of cigarettes they consume per day.

For more information about Clear the Air Tennessee, please contact LaDonna Ellis at lellis@truthinitiative.org or (202) 454-5555. For information about the upcoming events in Anderson County or on becoming an ASAP Ambassador, please contact Stacey Pratt at Stacey@ASAPofAnderson.org or (865) 776-2291.