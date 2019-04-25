Anderson Co. Health Department announces rabies clinics

The Anderson County Health Department has announced that it is partnering with Ideal Veterinary Hospital to provide low cost rabies vaccinations on Saturday, April 27th from 2 to 3 pm at Lake City Elementary and Saturday, May 4th from 2 to 3 pm at Clinton High School.

The cost is $10 per vaccination. A three-year vaccination is available for $15 with proof of previous vaccination. Tennessee law requires rabies vaccination for dogs and cats.

“Rabies is still a threat in Tennessee, so it’s important that all pet owners keep their dogs and cats current on rabies vaccinations,” said Preston Woody with the Roane County Health Department. “Rabies vaccinations protect people as well as pets, since our pets are more likely to come into contact with wild animals that may have rabies, and unvaccinated pets could then spread the virus to humans.”

Most reported cases of rabies in Tennessee occur in wild animals. In 2017, there were 32 cases of rabies reported across Tennessee, with 15 of those cases among skunks and 10 cases in bats. The last human case of rabies in Tennessee occurred in 2002 when contact with a bat occurred but was not reported.

Rabies is transmitted by the saliva of an infected mammal. Rabid animals are not always aggressive and may carry the rabies virus without showing any recognizable signs of infection. Any animals that are acting strangely, such as nocturnal animals seen out in the daytime, must be regarded as sick and potentially rabid. If a wild or domestic animal seems sick or acts strangely, report it to your local animal control agency.

People can be exposed to rabies when attempting to help, feed or handle wild animals, so it’s important to avoid touching any wild animal, especially common carriers such as bats, skunks, raccoons and foxes. If you are bitten or come into contact with the saliva of an animal that may be sick or rabid, contact your health care provider.

For more information about the rabies vaccination clinic(s), call the Anderson County Health Department at 865-425-8810.

Learn more about rabies online by following this link. .