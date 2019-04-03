Anderson announces Day of Prayer observance

Anderson County has announced its participation in the 2019 National Day of Prayer on Thursday, May 2nd.

The National Day of Prayer provides Americans an opportunity to come together to pray for matters concerning present-day America and our nation’s future.

In a press release, Anderson County says that it’s observance of the 2019 National Day of Prayer will be held from noon to 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 2, in front of the Courthouse in Clinton.

The Courthouse will be open, but with limited staff during the outdoor ceremony, according to the press release, so citizens are asked to be patient if they have business to conduct. All Anderson County citizens are invited to attend the local ceremony.

Local pastors will lead those assembled in prayer, and musical selections will be offered.