Alberta Ostertag Bowker, age 81, of Kingston, Tennessee passed away Saturday, April 6, 2019, at her residence with her family by her side. She was born December 21, 1937 in LaPorte, Indiana. Alberta attended Morrison Hill Christian Church in Kingston as long as her health permitted. She & her husband, Robert, had owned and operated Spring City Motel for several years and had made a career in the Hospitality industry since the early 80’s. She enjoyed traveling and had visited many states and countries during her lifetime. Preceded in death by her son, Roger Allen Golden; parents, Albert Henry Ostertag & Alice Raistrick Ostertag.

SURVIVORS

Loving Husband Robert Bowker of Kingston, TN

Daughters Tamara Haase & husband, Fred of Lawrenceville, GA

Sally Hogan & husband, James of Kingston, TN

Angela Bowker of North Carolina

Grandchildren Brandon Lee and Brianna Christine Marko, Bradley & Mason Adkins, and Lucas James Haase

Brother Bruce Ostertag & Mary of Southbend, IN

Sister Tamara Massey & husband, Ronald of Bartlett, IL

Brother-in-law Mark Bowker & wife, Joyce of Florida

Sister-in-law Sandra Samples of Kingston, TN

A host of extended family members & dear friends

Arrangements are incomplete at this time but will be announced as soon as the information becomes available.