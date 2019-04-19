ACSD: Fire destroys home, injures woman

The Anderson County Sheriff’s Department, along with crews from the Andersonville Volunteer Fire Department, responded to a call of a residential house fire Thursday afternoon on Boyer Lane.

Emergency crews responded after the fire was reported shortly before 3:30 pm. The ACSD says that one woman was taken to UT Medical Center for treatment of what were described as “non-life-threatening injuries.”

Investigators believe that the fire started as a grease fire in the kitchen. Despite the best efforts of the firefighters, the house was described as a “total loss.”

When more information becomes available, we will pass it along to you.