AC Democratic Women’s Club to welcome Knight

(Anderson County Democratic Women’s Club press release) Kristal Knight, Executive Director of Emerge Tennessee, will be the guest speaker at the Monday, April 22, meeting of the Anderson County Democratic Women’s Club. The club will host a pot luck dinner at 6 p.m. in the Club Room of the Clinton Community Center, 101 S. Hicks St., Clinton.

Knight became the first executive director of Emerge Tennessee in 2017, after working on local and national campaigns. Emerge Tennessee, a state affiliate of Emerge America, seeks to increase the number of Democratic women leaders from diverse backgrounds in public office through recruitment, training, and providing a powerful network.

In less than two years, she has grown the statewide program, graduating two full cohorts and a boot camp and currently starting on the third training cohort. During 2018 elections, the program had a 40 percent win rate, electing 14 of 35 women to local and state seats across Tennessee.

She began her work in campaigns as field organizer for Mayor Adrian Fenty’s Washington, D.C., reelection campaign. Then she served as a regional field director for the reelection of President Obama in 2012 in Philadelphia and served on his Presidential Inaugural Committee. She also worked on Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign in 2016.

During the 2018 election cycle, Knight worked on the Bredesen for U.S. Senate campaign, serving as statewide political director and co-director for Women United for Bredesen.

A native of Memphis, Knight holds a bachelor’s degree in journalism from Howard University and a master’s in international public policy from University College London, in England.

No reservations are necessary. Those attending are invited to bring a dish to share. Drinks and utensils will be provided. Cost is $5 per person. For more information, please email Ann Mostoller at amostoller@msw-law.com or call Mary Matheny at 483-8937.