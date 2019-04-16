Wilda Mae Baker, age 81, of Kingston, passed away Friday, April 12, 2019 at Harriman Health & Rehab with her loving sister, Teresa by her side, after fighting a long courageous battle with Alzheimer’s. She was born November 9, 1937 in Winfield but has been a resident of Roane County most of her life. She was a member of Cedar Grove Baptist Church. Wilda retired from Sears & after retirement, she went to work for Sexton Automotive in Harriman. She was a United State Air Force veteran who served her country proudly in the late fifties. She loved gardening, working in her yard & flowers. She was an avid reader who enjoyed keeping up on current political events, as well as a lover of music. She always saw the good in those around her and avoided all negative conversations. Wilda was one who found her greatest pleasure when helping others. Preceded in death by her parents, Homer & Bessie Stanley Baker; sister, Shirley Langley; brothers, Robert, Archie & Stanley Baker.

SURVIVORS

Sisters Wanda Harbaugh of Kingston

Teresa Moore & husband, Terry of Kingston

Special Nephews James Harbaugh & wife, Chris of Kingston

Robert Harbaugh of Kingston

Special Nieces Shandy Bonifacius & husband, Bradley of Harriman

Ashley Hughes & husband, Cody of Ten Mile

Great-nephews Stephen & Matthew Bonifacius

Sisters-in-law Susie & Alice Baker

Numerous nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends

Graveside service will be held 2:00 pm, Thursday, April 18, 2019 at Oak Ridge Memorial Park with Rev. Garvin Walls officiating. Online register book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net . Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of all the arrangements.