XFS: Kyle Busch dominates in desert

(MRN) Kyle Busch scored his second consecutive NASCAR Xfinity Series win of the season, and 11th at ISM Raceway, in Saturday’s iK9 Service Dog 200.

Busch dominated the race leading 116 laps to score his 94th series win and the 198th NASCAR national series victory. His 11th win at ISM ties Mark Martin (Rockingham) for the most NXS wins at a single track.

“Can’t say enough about our guys at Joe Gibbs Racing, they build really fast Supras,” Busch said “Christopher (Bell), I hate he got caught up in that mess, it was going to be a really fun to the end.”

Two potential contenders were eliminated late in the race on lap 130 when Stephen Leicht suffered a blown engine and the oil left on the track caught Justin Allgaier and Bell. Both suffered damage to their cars and were eliminated from competing for the win.

“I saw him blow up going into one and I figured it was going to be slick, I saw the 7 (Allgaier) car start sliding and I started sliding and as soon as I entered the smoke wall, I couldn’t see anything,” explained Bell who was the pole sitter for the race.

“I lost my bearings of where I was and the next thing you know, I was in the wall. Frustrating and very disappointing because our Rheem Supra was extremely strong. I don’t know, it was weird.”

Ryan Truex, Tyler Reddick, Cole Custer and Austin Cindric rounded out the top five.

Chase Briscoe, Brandon Jones, Michael Annett, John Hunter Nemechek and Ryan Sieg completed the first 10 finishers.

Cindric and Bell won the day’s first two stages.

The NASCAR Xfinity Series now heads to Auto Club Speedway next Saturday afternoon.

Fin St Car Driver Car Laps Pts Status Laps Led 1 3 18 Kyle Busch Toyota 200 0 Running 116 2 9 8 Ryan Truex Chevrolet 200 40 Running 0 3 2 2 Tyler Reddick Chevrolet 200 48 Running 0 4 4 00 Cole Custer Ford 200 37 Running 2 5 8 22 Austin Cindric Ford 200 47 Running 13 6 12 98 Chase Briscoe Ford 200 31 Running 0 7 11 19 Brandon Jones Toyota 200 30 Running 0 8 5 1 Michael Annett Chevrolet 200 36 Running 0 9 13 23 John Hunter Nemechek Chevrolet 200 33 Running 0 10 15 39 Ryan Sieg Chevrolet 200 30 Running 0