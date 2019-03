On Wednesday, a grand jury in Campbell County indicted a 30-year-old woman on a charge of first-degree murder in the stabbing death of her live-in boyfriend late last year.

Lyndsay Craw was indicted in connection to the death of Bobby Partin, Jr., who died from a stab wound to the chest on the night of December 8th, 2018.

Craw has been free on a $100,000 bond since December and is due in court for arraignment on March 18th.