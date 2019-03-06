Willie Lee Edwards also known as “Sugar Bear”, age 77, of Clinton

He loved to cook and feed people, and was well loved by everybody. Willie loved the Lord and was a member of Mt. Sinai Baptist Church in Clinton, TN.

Willie is preceded in death by his parents, D.C. and Jenny B. Edwards; father, Dewey Anderson Jr; son, David Edwards (Popcorn); brother, Derick Bates; and sister, Diane Ford.

Willie is survived by sons, Willie Edwards Jr of Chattanooga, TN, Byron Fredricks of FL; daughters, Gladys (Gina) Wills of Rockford, IL, Greta Hollingsworth of Rockford, IL, Kimberly Gibson of Clinton, TN, and Kimberly Fields of Dalton, GA; 13 grandchildren, 19 great grandchildren, 1 great great grandchild; sisters, Veronica (Sue) Bates, Connie Bates, Tonette Thrift, Pam Thomas, Nette Anderson, Connie Soles, and Tracy Scruggs; brothers, William Bates, Dewey Anderson III, William Alexander and a host of other relatives and friends.

Willie’s family would like to give a special thanks to his sister, Sue Bates, step mother, Vera Anderson and David Edwards “Popcorn” mother, Sara Ann.

Willie’s family will receive his friends from 4:00 pm – 5:00 pm with his funeral service following at 5:00 pm at Mt. Sinai Baptist Church in Clinton, TN on Saturday, March 9, 2019 with Pastor Bill Caldwell officiating. His interment will follow at the church cemetery. Jones Mortuary in Clinton, TN is in charge of all arrangements.

