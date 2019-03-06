Home / Obituaries / Willie Lee Edwards also known as “Sugar Bear”, age 77, of Clinton

Willie Lee Edwards also known as “Sugar Bear”, age 77, of Clinton

Jim Harris 2 days ago Obituaries Leave a comment 74 Views

Willie Lee Edwards also known as “Sugar Bear”, age 77, of Clinton, TN passed away on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at NHC Healthcare in Oak Ridge, TN.  He loved to cook and feed people, and was well loved by everybody.  Willie loved the Lord and was a member of Mt. Sinai Baptist Church in Clinton, TN.

Willie is preceded in death by his parents, D.C. and Jenny B. Edwards; father, Dewey Anderson Jr; son, David Edwards (Popcorn); brother, Derick Bates; and sister, Diane Ford.

Willie is survived by sons, Willie Edwards Jr of Chattanooga, TN, Byron Fredricks of FL; daughters, Gladys (Gina) Wills of Rockford, IL, Greta Hollingsworth of Rockford, IL, Kimberly Gibson of Clinton, TN, and Kimberly Fields of Dalton, GA; 13 grandchildren, 19 great grandchildren, 1 great great grandchild; sisters, Veronica (Sue) Bates, Connie Bates, Tonette Thrift, Pam Thomas, Nette Anderson, Connie Soles, and Tracy Scruggs; brothers, William Bates, Dewey Anderson III, William Alexander and a host of other relatives and friends.

Willie’s family would like to give a special thanks to his sister, Sue Bates, step mother, Vera Anderson and David Edwards “Popcorn” mother, Sara Ann.

Willie’s family will receive his friends from 4:00 pm – 5:00 pm with his funeral service following at 5:00 pm at Mt. Sinai Baptist Church in Clinton, TN on Saturday, March 9, 2019 with Pastor Bill Caldwell officiating.  His interment will follow at the church cemetery.  Jones Mortuary in Clinton, TN is in charge of all arrangements.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Dorothy Sharlene Smith Allen, age 58 of Lake City, Tennessee, formerly of Dallas, Texas

Dorothy Sharlene Smith Allen, age 58 of Lake City, Tennessee, formerly of Dallas, Texas, passed …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2019 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.