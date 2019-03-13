William Bruce Disney went to live with the Lord on March 10,2019 surrounded by his family. He was born to parents Danow and Helen (Wallace) Disney on July 6, 1934 in Clinton, TN. He attended school in Lake City, TN.

As a young man he worked in his parents grocery store, Disney Grocery. In 1952 he went to Michigan to work for General Motors. He was drafted into the army shortly thereafter and after 2 1/2 years he returned to his job at GM and stayed for 35 years, retiring in 1987 to move back to Lake City where he and Shirley have resided for 32 years.

He was married to Shirley in April of 1985 who survives him. Bruce/Bill is survived by sons Steve Fisher and wife Nichole, Ryan Fisher and wife Jenny, John Fisher and wife Ginger and a host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren, a niece, family members and friends. Bruce was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Earl and Roy and half brother J. Will.

Bruce was a loving husband, stepfather, grandfather and great grandfather. Throughout his life he always gave his time and love to his family, friends, and the local community through his support/coordination with the American Legion Post 205, Toys for Tots, and the VFW Post 6494 for which he held office for many years in both posts. He was also a member of the Lake City Chamber of Commerce. His love, generosity, wisdom, laughter, smile, and his ability to touch many peoples lives will be greatly missed.

A memorial Celebration of Life will be held in June 2019 at the family property with family and friends. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be sent to the American Legion Post 205, P.O. Box 1007, Rocky Top, TN 37769.

Hatmaker Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.