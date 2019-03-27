William “Bill” Byford, age 74 of Harriman, passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by family Saturday, March 23, 2019. He was born June 25, 1944 in Berwynn, IL.

Bill’s greatest loves, other than his family, were gardening, reading, writing, golf, and muscle cars. He was a Registered Nurse and retired from Roane Medical Center.

Preceded in death by his parents, William and Rita Byford and brother, Michael Byford.

Bill is survived by his children, Josh Byford, Deb (Tim) Bossey and Jennifer (Ryan) Hamm; grandchildren, Tyler, Meagan, Logan, Max and Hayley; and sister, Kathy (Jack) Sylvester.

A Celebration of Life will be held in Bill’s honor at the University of Tennessee Arboretum, Oak Ridge; 901 S Illinois Ave, Oak Ridge, TN 37830 on Monday, April 1, 2019 at 7 PM. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 5-7 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Arboretum Society or a wildlife resource group of your choice. www.holleygamble.com