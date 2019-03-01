Home / Featured / Watson to deliver “State of the City” address

Watson to deliver “State of the City” address

Oak Ridge City Manager Mark Watson will discuss the “State of the City” during a lunchtime meeting Tuesday.

The annual event will be during “Lunch with the League” on Tuesday, March 5.

Watson has served as Oak Ridge city manager since August 2010. He received his bachelor’s and master’s degrees in public administration in city management from the University of Kansas. A second-generation city manager, he served six cities in Texas, Montana, and Arizona before coming to Oak Ridge.

Watson has received numerous awards and honors, and in 2017, was recognized by the International City/County Management Association for a 40-year career in public service.

Tuesday’s meeting will be held from 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Social Hall of the Oak Ridge Unitarian Universalist Church, which is located at 809 Oak Ridge Turnpike.

Lunch with the League is a public service program open to the community. Membership in the League of Women Voters is not required, and there is no cost to attend.

The presentation will begin at noon Tuesday. Lunches are provided by the Soup Kitchen, and they are available at 11:30 a.m. on a first-come basis for $8, or you may bring your own. Coffee and tea are provided.

The League of Women Voters of Oak Ridge, a nonpartisan political organization for men and women, encourages informed and active participation in government, works to increase understanding of major public policy issues, and influences public policy through education and advocacy.

