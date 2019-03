Victoria Jean Pless Walker, age 69 of Knoxville formerly of Clinton

Victoria Jean Pless Walker, age 69 of Knoxville formerly of Clinton passed away at her residence on March 13, 2019. She owned and operated Walker Doll Company in Clinton for many years.

The family plans to have a Celebration of Life Service in June and will be announced later by Holley Gamble Funeral Home. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements.