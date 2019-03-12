Vickie Diane Sutton Marlow age 46, of Lake City ,TN passed away on March 6, 2019 at her residence. She was a member of Shultz Hollow Baptist Church and was of the Baptist Faith. Vickie enjoyed playing with grandkids and listening to music. She is preceded by her dad; Dennis Sutton, sister; Rebecca Sutton, Grandparents; Harvey and Sammie McCoy, Harvey and Peggy Sutton

Survived by:

Mother: Kathy McCoy Sutton

Husband: Donny Marlow

Daughter: Angela Raven Marlow and Jeremey

Son: Jessie Ray and Kaylee

Grandchildren: Dominic Marlow and Sabrina Bryant

Brother: Jamey Sutton and Mary Ann

Close friend: Bob Knight

Visitation: 5-7pm Thursday, March 14, 2019, at the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel.

Funeral Service: 7pm Thursday, March 14, 2019, with Rev. Jimmy Ault officiating.

Interment: Family and Friends will meet at Hatmaker Funeral Home, Friday, March 15, 2019, at 10:15am to go in procession to the Beech Grove Cemetery, Lake City, TN for an 11:00am Interment.

You may also view Vickie’s guestbook online at www.hatmakerfuneralhome.com

Hatmaker Funeral Home, Lake City, TN is in charge of arrangements.