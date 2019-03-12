Home / Obituaries / Vickie Diane Sutton Marlow age 46, of Lake City

Jim Harris

Vickie Diane Sutton Marlow age 46, of Lake City ,TN passed away on March 6, 2019 at her residence. She was a member of Shultz Hollow Baptist Church and was of the Baptist Faith.  Vickie enjoyed playing with grandkids and listening to music.  She is preceded by her dad; Dennis Sutton, sister;  Rebecca Sutton, Grandparents; Harvey and Sammie McCoy, Harvey and Peggy Sutton

Survived by:

Mother:                                             Kathy McCoy Sutton

Husband:                                 Donny Marlow

Daughter:                                 Angela Raven Marlow and Jeremey  

Son:                                         Jessie Ray and Kaylee

Grandchildren:                         Dominic Marlow and Sabrina Bryant

Brother:                                   Jamey Sutton and Mary Ann

Close friend:                            Bob Knight

Visitation: 5-7pm  Thursday, March 14, 2019, at the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel.

Funeral Service: 7pm Thursday, March 14, 2019,  with Rev. Jimmy Ault officiating.

Interment: Family and Friends will meet at Hatmaker Funeral Home, Friday, March 15, 2019, at 10:15am to go in procession to the Beech Grove Cemetery, Lake City, TN for an 11:00am Interment. 

You may also view Vickie’s guestbook online at www.hatmakerfuneralhome.com

Hatmaker Funeral Home, Lake City, TN is in charge of arrangements.

