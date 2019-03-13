UTAS Spring Plant Sale next month

The University of Tennessee Arboretum Society will have its next Spring Plant Sale on April 12 and 13.

The public sale will be held on Saturday, April 13, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the UT Arboretum at 901 South Illinois Avenue (State Route 62) in Oak Ridge.

The Arboretum Society’s “Members Only” sale will be on Friday evening, April 12, from 5-7 p.m. Society memberships or membership renewals may be purchased at that time for this “early bird” shopping opportunity, a press release said. By joining UTAS on Friday night, people can enjoy the membership benefit of having the first pick of the beautiful selection of plants, some of which sell out that evening, the release said. Checks, cash and credit cards will be accepted.

This is the UT Arboretum Society’s 52nd Spring Plant Sale.

Tennessee Naturescapes from Clinton, Riverdale Nursery from Knoxville, and East Fork Nursery from Sevierville will be offering a large and varied selection of shrubs, trees, native plants, perennials, annuals, and edibles, the press release said. In addition, Society members will be offering an assortment of donated plants.

Brad Greenwood Designs will be returning with his botanically themed home and garden treasures, including copper garden ornaments and steel features for the home and yard. Dano’s Hot Dogs from Lenoir City will be offering an expanded sandwich menu along with his famous lemonade, the press release said.

Retired University of Tennessee horticulture professor Will Witte, the “Answer Man,” will be on site to answer your plant questions, the release said.

Proceeds from this sale and other Society fundraising events go toward the operating expenses and the endowment fund for the UT Arboretum, the release said.

To learn more about the UT Arboretum and the UTAS, call Michelle Campanis at (865) 483-7277 or go to http://utarboretum.tennessee.edu/arboretum.htm and www.utarboretumsociety.org.