UT Arboretum announces March hike

The UT Arboretum Society’s monthly hike for March will be held March 16th at the UT Arboretum, 9:00 a.m.

Come and enjoy some fresh air and exercise the day before St. Patrick’s Day. The weather is starting to get warmer and this is a great time to spend outdoors. Learn about the UT Arboretum’s trails on this short trail hike (1 to 1.5 hours).

Don’t worry if you don’t have a shillelagh (Irish walking stick)! Hikes will be varied in intensity level, and the route may be changed due to weather conditions or leader’s choice. These hikes are designed to be suitable for all, but the difficulty level of the hike is dependent on individual fitness. Be sure to bring a water bottle to stay hydrated at you hike. This hike will be led by a volunteer familiar with the UT Arboretum and the trail system.

Meet at the UT Arboretum Visitors Center, 901 S. Illinois Avenue in Oak Ridge at 9:00 a.m. Please wear clothes appropriate to the weather and boots or good shoes for outdoor walking. This is a free program offered by the University of Tennessee Arboretum Society and no registration is required.

To learn more about this hike or the UT Arboretum Society, go to www.utarboretumsociety.org. For more information on the program, call 865-483-7277.

