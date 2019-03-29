Unemployment falls in all 95 TN counties

(State Dept. of Labor & Workforce Development press release/staff reports) The unemployment rate for each of Tennessee’s counties improved in February according to new information released Thursday by the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development (TDLWD).

Eighty of Tennessee’s 95 counties have an unemployment rate less than 5 percent, a marked improvement from January’s jobless numbers.

“It is encouraging when unemployment rates drop in every county across the state,” said TDLWD Commissioner Jeff McCord.

Williamson County leads the state with the lowest unemployment in February. The county’s 2.2 percent rate is 0.2 of a percentage point lower than the previous month.

Both Davidson and Rutherford counties have the second lowest unemployment rates at 2.3 percent. That marks a 0.3 of a percentage point drop for Davidson County, while Rutherford County is down 0.4 of a percentage point when compared to January.

With a rate of 5.9 percent, Lake County has the state’s highest rate of unemployment for February. The latest statistic represents a decrease of 3.4 percentage points from the previous month’s rate.

Hancock County recorded the second highest unemployment rate at 5.8 percent, which is a 1.5 percentage point drop from its January rate.

“It is heartening to see unemployment rates in some of Tennessee’s rural counties rebound from last month,” McCord said. “We will continue to align our efforts with the state’s rural counties to support economic growth.”

Locally, Anderson County’s unemployment rate fell from 3.8% in January, to 3.3% in February, a decrease of half a percentage point.

Campbell County saw unemployment fall by six-tenths of a point, going from 5.1% in January, to 4.5% last month.

Knox County continued to see the lowest unemployment figures of the counties in WYSH’s immediate coverage area, with a 2.6% unemployment rate in February after January’s rate had been at 3.0%.

In Morgan and Roane counties, unemployment declined by seven-tenths of a percent, with Morgan County’s going from 4.7% in January to 4.0 in February and Roane County seeing its rate fall from 4.5 to 3.8% a month ago.

Union County unemployment in February came in at 3.9%, down half a point from January’s rate of 4.4%.

Tennessee’s seasonally adjusted statewide unemployment rate reached an all-time low of 3.2 percent in February. That figure bested the previous record low of 3.3 percent, which was the state’s unemployment rate between October and January.

Nationally, unemployment dropped to 3.8 percent, a 0.2 of a percentage point decrease from January’s revised rate of 4 percent.

A complete analysis of Tennessee’s county unemployment data for February 2019 can be found here.