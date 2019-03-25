Home / Local News / Two brush fires contained in Campbell

Two brush fires contained in Campbell

Campbell County fire crews battled a pair of brush fires over the weekend, one of which did damage the exterior of a home.

Early Saturday afternoon, crews from the Campbell County Rural Fire Service responded to a call of a brush fire that had grown out of control at a home on Whitman Hollow Lane. Firefighters were able to save the house, which did suffer damage to its exterior, as well as an outbuilding that also sustained some exterior damage. The fire consumed about two acres, but again, both structures were saved, and no injuries were reported.

Sunday afternoon, crews were called to another out-of-control brush fire that was threatening a home, this one on Mill Road. Crews were able to containi the fire before it damaged the house or any other structures and say that it burned about four acres. No injuries were reported in Sunday’s fire, either.

