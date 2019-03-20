TVA Wildflower Hikes return

TVA will hold its annual spring wildflower walks at Norris Dam on Saturday, March 30, and Saturday, April 6.

The guided walks will begin at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. EDT each Saturday at the River Bluff Small Wild Area located along the Clinch River west of Norris Dam. The walks are free and require no reservation. The annual wildflower walks are hosted by TVA in conjunction with Norris Dam State Park.

The trail is a moderately difficult, 3.4-mile loop and is known for a spectacular array of spring wildflowers, including yellow trout lilies, celandine poppies, bloodroot, spring beauties and toothwort. The hikes will be held rain or shine, and participants are encouraged to wear comfortable shoes and appropriate clothing for the weather. For additional information, contact Brian Ross, TVA Natural Resource Management, at 865-632-1354.

To reach the TVA River Bluff Small Wild Area, take Rocky Top exit 128 off I-75 north of Knoxville. Follow U.S. Hwy. 441 past the Norris Dam State Park entrance on the left and continue approximately 3/4 mile to Dabney Road on the right. Turn onto Dabney Road, bear to the left and the Small Wild Area trailhead parking area is located approximately 3/4 mile from U.S. 441.