TVA to draw down reservoir to allow for shoreline work

Jim Harris 1 min ago Community Bulletin Board, Local News Leave a comment 5 Views

TVA has announced it will temporarily lower the water level of the Melton Hill Reservoir from Sunday, March 24, through Sunday, April 7, to allow property owners to repair docks, stabilize shoreline, and pick up litter.

TVA says the reservoir’s water level will be held between 790 and 792 feet above sea level—about two to four feet below its current level—during this period. The exact rate of the drawdown will depend on weather conditions and may vary with rainfall amounts. Melton Hill will be returned to its normal winter elevation of 794 feet by April 7.

In a press release, TVA said “As in the past, the drawdown targets and dates are subject to change due to weather constraints. Recent heavy rains could result in greater than usual debris and erosion in some areas.”

You can learn more about handling debris and erosion at https://www.tva.gov/Newsroom/After-the-Flood.

