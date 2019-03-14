Home / Featured / TVA halts over-the-top spilling at Norris Dam

Jim Harris

TVA has stopped spilling water over the top of Norris Dam.

The utility will continue to spill water at a slower rate through sluice gates to keep lake levels down after several weeks of rainfall that have inundated parts of East Tennessee, closing roads and damaging homes and businesses.

Many people downstream from the dam along the Clinch River are hopeful that the reduced water flow will allow more water to recede from yards, roads and parking lots.

You can check the levels of Norris Lake and other TVA activity by following this link.

