‘Today’s Woman Expo’ returns April 6th in Clinton

(Anderson County Chamber of Commerce press release) The Anderson County Chamber of Commerce says it will present the Today’s Woman Expo, described as “one great day of women-oriented activities and fun.”

The Today’s Woman Expo will be held at the Hollingsworth Center for Entrepreneurial Leadership,. located at 2135 N. Charles G. Seviers Boulevard in Clinton on Saturday, April 6th from 10:00 am to 6:00 pm.

Admission at the door will be $5.00 for adults, while students 12 and under will be admitted free.

In a press release, the Chamber described the Expo as a “one-day premier event” that will cater to every aspect of a woman’s life. Exhibitions filled with the latest products and services for women from beauty and health to families and careers will be on display from businesses and organizations “dedicated to providing each attendee with a memorable experience.” Categories represented include, food, health, leisure, fashion, beauty, home, entertaining, pets, fitness and so much more!

New this Year is the Little Miss Anderson County Pageant sponsored by First Volunteer Bank and a Fashion Show sponsored by The Stair Agency. Please visit the Chamber website for more information and all the rules and registration form for the pagent.

Only a few spaces remain for vendors and tickets are on sale now at the Chamber office.

This year’s sponsors, according to the release, include the Community Bank of East Tennessee, Johnson & Co. General Store, Enrichment Federal Credit Union, Holiday Inn Express, Hampton Inn, The Stair Agency, and First Volunteer Bank.

For vendor information, contact the Chamber 865-457-2559 or visit www.andersoncountychamber.org.

For further information contact the Anderson County Chamber office at 457-2559 or visit www.todayswomanexpo.org.