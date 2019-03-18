Home / Featured / THP: Woman hurt in rollover crash

THP: Woman hurt in rollover crash

Jim Harris

A Campbell County woman was injured in a single-vehicle accident Friday afternoon on Duff Road.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol says that 74-year-old Evelyn Huddleston had been driving north on Duff Road shortly after 3 pm Friday when her 2016 Nisdsan Rogue left the roadway. Her vehicle struck a tree and then rolled down an embankment, coming to rest on its roof in Mill Branch Creek, and trapping her inside.

Emergency crews were able to extricate her from the vehicle and she was taken by ambulance to Stiner Airfield, where Lifestar airlifted her to UT Medical Center.

At last check, she was listed in stable condition at the hospital.

