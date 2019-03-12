State Parks offering free, guided Spring hikes

With warmer weather coming, Tennessee State Parks is hosting free guided spring hikes in all 56 state parks led by park rangers on Saturday, March 23.

The hikes fit every level, from short easy-to-walk trails to longer treks through more adventurous terrain, each featuring the natural settings that are so diverse across the state.

“The spring hikes are a great way to explore our parks, as well as get to know other people who share the outdoors in a group setting,” said Anne Marshall, acting deputy commissioner of the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation. “Our state parks staff has valuable expertise to share about our parks to enhance the experience. There are hikes for just about every taste.”

The hikes are a chance to see early spring wildflowers, discuss wildlife specific to the park, take photos of magnificent scenery, and take in the features that make each state park unique.

Hikers are urged to prepare for the weather, have sturdy footwear, and bring water and snacks. Some may want to bring hiking sticks. Participants can go online to find a hike that best fits their interest at https://tnstateparks.com/about/special-events/spring-hikes/.

(Cove Lake State Park) 9:00 AM – 11:00 AM at Cove Lake State Park

Join Ranger Wray to hike the 1.4 mile Volunteer Loop trail. This is a moderate to difficult hike.

We will meet at the Cumberland Trail Trailhead located at 1684 Bruce Gap Rd, Caryville, TN 37714

Dress for the weather, bring some water, hydration is important.

We will be looking for Spring wildflowers and wildlife.

This is a dirt woods trail so no strollers please.

All ages are welcome, Children under 16 years of age must have a parent accompany them

Registration is not required but is recommended

Event is FREE to everyone!

Meet at:

Cumberland Trail parking lot on Bruce Gap Road

Cove Lake State Park

Phone:(423) 566-9701

Email:Roby.Wray@tn.gov

(Norris Dam State Park) At Norris Dam State Park, guides will narrate as you hike along the cool Clinch River, one of the most diverse pathways of wildflower concentrations in the region. Meet at the River Bluff Trail entrance to begin this adventure at 1:00 pm.

For more information, call Norris Dam State Park at 865-425-4500.



