State hoops tournament heads to semifinals

Jim Harris Featured, Local Sports

Today (Friday, March 15th) is semifinal day at the boys’ high school basketball state tournament in Murfreesboro.

Thursday’s quarterfinal action in Class AAA saw Brentwood squeak past Oakland 50-47 and Memphis East take care of Cleveland 77-51. Friday’s AAA semifinals match up Oakland and Memphis East and Bearden against Whitehaven.

In Class A, Eagleville downed Cosby 66-55, Columbia Academy took out Manassas 77-53, McKenzie eliminated University School of Johnson City 68-49 and Humboldt took down Fayetteville 65-53.

Friday’s semifinals will feature Eagleville against Columbia Academy and McKenzie taking on Humboldt.

The AA semifinals match up Fulton with East Nashville, and Brainerd against Wooddale.

The championship games will be played Saturday and you can keep with all the action from MTSU’s Murphy Center at www.tssaasports.com.

