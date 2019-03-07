State basketball tourney underway; Oak Ridge, Midway, Oneida girls all play Thursday

Wednesday was Day One of the TSSAA State Girls’ Basketball Division I Championship Tournament.

The first round of the AA tournament was played Wednesday and while no local teams advanced to that particular tournament, here is how things shook out in the quarterfinals:

Macon County 56 Covington 38…Cheatham County 49 Grainger 41…Marshall County 34 DeKalb County 31…Westview 54 South Greene 42.

Macon County plays Cheatham County in one Friday semifinal, while Marshall County and Westview will square off in the other.

The first two games of the AAA quarterinals were played Wednesday.

Riverdale 67 Arlington 50…Houston 65 Mt. Juliet 58…They will meet in one Friday semifinal.

This morning, Oak Ridge hit the court for the first time, facing Science Hill, after Bradley Central and Lebanon faced off in the first game of the day. The winners meet Friday.

The Class A tournament begins this afternoon with Oneida battling Loretto, followed by Greenfield vs. Clarkrange, Eagleville and Midway, and the final game of the day, matching up Summertown and Gibson County.

Visit www.tssaasports.com for updates and brackets.