Spaghetti supper fundraiser for Brown’s Flat Baptist Church

Jim Harris

Brown’s Flat Baptist Church  will hold a Church Fundraiser Spaghetti Dinner with salad, bread, dessert and a drink for just $5 per plate on Saturday March 30th from 12 noon to 6 pm.at the Rocky Top Community Center at 216 N. Main Street in Rocky Top, TN 37769.

