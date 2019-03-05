Spaghetti supper fundraiser for Brown’s Flat Baptist Church

Brown’s Flat Baptist Church will hold a Church Fundraiser Spaghetti Dinner with salad, bread, dessert and a drink for just $5 per plate on Saturday March 30th from 12 noon to 6 pm.at the Rocky Top Community Center at 216 N. Main Street in Rocky Top, TN 37769.
