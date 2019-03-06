Home / Featured / Snodgrass injured in Monday crash

Snodgrass injured in Monday crash

Jim Harris 1 day ago Featured, Local News Leave a comment 149 Views

A local business owner was injured Monday morning when his minivan wrecked on railroad tracks off of Clinch Avenue in Clinton.

The Clinton Police Department reports that 76-year-old John Snodgrass, the owner of Salvage & Building Material in Clinton, had been traveling north in a Toyota minivan shortly after 7:30 am Monday when he failed to negotiate a left-hand curve near Carden Road and lef the roadway. The vehicle struck an embankment and went on to the railroad tracks there, where it then struck a derailer and a wood chip hopper, a type of train car, at the end of a parked train that appeared to suffer some damage.

According to Pam, John’s co-worker at Salvage & Building, he experienced a medical issue that caused him to lose control of the van, was taken to the hospital and released on Tuesday. While he is sore, he did not suffer any serious injuries and is recovering at home.

No charges were filed and no citations issued.

