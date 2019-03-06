Smokies Job Fair Friday, Saturday

(Tennessee Smokies) The Tennessee Smokies have announced that the club will be hosting another Job Fair at Smokies Stadium on Friday, March 8 from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. and Saturday, March 9 from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m.

The job fair will feature job positions from all departments with part-time and seasonal positions available within Smokies Stadium. Among the jobs that will be displayed are: box office workers, ticket scanners, group area attendants, cleaning crew, porters, kids zone, ushers, first aid, GoTeez Locker Room sales associates, cashiers, cooks, servers, stand runners, warehouse runners, picnic attendants, rally crew promotional team, and grounds crew.

Various positions are also available within the Smoky Mountain Brewery Bullpen. The Smoky Mountain Brewery Bullpen is in search of servers and cooks.

Most Smokies Stadium positions require a person to stand and walk for extended periods of time, as well as run, sit, navigate stairs, kneel or crouch. Prospective employees may also be asked to occasionally lift and/or move up to approximately 25 pounds and be exposed to various weather conditions and noise levels.

Potential employees will be asked to fill out their top three job choices on their interview questionnaire, which will be provided at the job fair. All persons seeking employment may not be able to work in their area of choice, as jobs will be offered by strength of application and/or resume.

The Smokies will commence their 2019 home campaign against the Mississippi Braves on Thursday, April 4, 2019. The full schedule for next season and season ticket information can be found online at www.smokiesbaseball.com, or by calling the Smokies Ticket Office at 865-286-2300.