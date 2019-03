A 3.4 magnitude earthquake was reported Tuesday afternoon in Union County, according to the US Geological Survey.

The earthquake was reported shortly before 4 pm near Lone Mountain on Kettle Hollow Road and was felt as far away as Oak Ridge and Kodak, according to reports.

Small earthquakes like these are actually quite common in the area, as 77 quakes have been reported in the region in the last calendar year, with the strongest being a 4.4-magnitude tremor a couple of months ago near Decatur.