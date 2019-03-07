Skeletal remains found in Morgan County woods

Officials in Morgan County are working to identify skeletal remains found in a wooded area off of Anderson Road near Wartburg on Monday.

Pathologists from the University of Tennessee say their preliminary examination of the remains showed that they were those of a male and that they had been in the woods for at least five years, and possibly as long as seven. Pathologists are continuing to work to identify the remains.

Meanwhile, investigators said Wednesday that there were no obvious signs of a cause of death.

We will update you with new information as it becomes available.