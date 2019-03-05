A Gospel Singing fundraiser for a family that lost everything from a house fire, sponsored by Brown’s Flat Baptist Church and Rocky Top Church of God will be held on Saturday March 16th starting at 7 pm at the Rocky Top Church of God, located 106 Adkins Street in Rocky Top (Located behind the old Shop Rite).
Home / Community Bulletin Board / Singing to benefit fire-stricken family
Check Also
State of the Smokies Fisheries to be discussed in Norris
Matt Kulp, supervisory fishery biologist in Great Smoky Mountains National Park, will speak on the …