Singing to benefit fire-stricken family

Jim Harris

A Gospel Singing fundraiser for a family that lost everything from a house fire, sponsored by Brown’s Flat Baptist Church and Rocky Top Church of God will be held on Saturday March 16th starting at 7 pm at the Rocky Top Church of God, located 106 Adkins Street in Rocky Top (Located behind the old Shop Rite). 

