Seasonal position available at AC Park

The Anderson County Conservation Board, which oversees Anderson County’s parks, has announced they are looking for someone to fill a seasonal position at Anderson County Park.

Whomever is hired will start on April 1st and work through mid-November, according to the job description, which includes weekends and holidays, and pays $9 per hour.

Some of the normal duties for the position include assisting all maintenance personnel with general maintenance and renovation of park structures, performing upkeep on park grounds including weed-eating and trimming trees and hedges, in addition to collecting trash and cleaning restrooms and other miscellaneous tasks.

Applicants must have at least a “high school diploma, or GED, with a vocational or technical diploma preferred; with some experience in general building and grounds maintenance; or any equivalent combination of education, training, and experience which provides the requisite knowledge, skills, and abilities for this position. They must also be 18 years of age or older and possess and maintain a valid Tennessee driver’s license.

Applicants will need to complete an application online at www.andersontn.org, or by stopping by the Human Resources office in Suite 102 of the Courthouse in Clinton. (http://www.anderson-county.com/humanresources/current-job-openings/)

To check out the full job description, as well as other jobs available within the county government, visit www.andersontn.org, choose “Department Directory,” scroll down to the Human Resources Department and click it. Once there, you will be able to see the descriptions and click a link for the online application or download a PDF version of the application.

If you would like to include a resume, send it to andersoncountyhr@andersontn.org

Below is a large part of the job description you will find when you visit the HR Department’s website.

PURPOSE OF CLASSIFICATION

The purpose of this classification is to perform general maintenance services for the Park & Recreation Department. Duties include, but are not limited to performing routine maintenance, custodial work, general repair and performing additional tasks as assigned by the ACCB/Parks Director.

ESSENTIAL FUNCTIONS

The following duties are normal for this position. These are not to be construed as exclusive or allinclusive. Other duties may be required and assigned.

Assist all maintenance personnel in general maintenance, protection, operation and general care of all parks in the Anderson County Conservation Board park system.

Assist the maintenance crew in renovation of park structures.

Provides general maintenance labor to all Park buildings and equipment to include sanding and refinishing, fabricating signs, moving furniture, etc.

Performs upkeep on Park grounds including weed-eating, trimming trees/hedges, etc.

Maintains garbage and refuse pickup on a daily and weekly schedule.

Scrapes, sands and paints interiors and exteriors of Parks buildings.

Cleans and sanitizes all restroom facilities on a daily basis, restock paper towels, tissue, etc.

ADDITIONAL FUNCTIONS

Opens building; turns on lights and unlocks doors.

Accepts deliveries; helps delivery person unload; delivers shipments to proper locations.

Performs custodial duties needed to include sweeping/mopping floors, cleaning bathrooms, dusting/vacuuming, etc.

Sweeps outside steps, cleans around building; clears snow and ice from sidewalk and steps as necessary.

Assists with special tasks and projects. Performs other related duties as required.

MINIMUM TRAINING AND QUALIFICATIONS

High school diploma, or GED, Vocational/technical diploma preferred; with experience in general building and grounds maintenance; or any equivalent combination of education, training, and experience which provides the requisite knowledge, skills, and abilities for this position. Must be (18) years of age or older and possess and maintain a valid Tennessee driver’s license.

(ADA) MINIMUM QUALIFICATIONS OR STANDARDS REQUIRED TO PERFORM ESSENTIAL JOB FUNCTIONS

Physical Requirements: Must be physically able to operate a variety of maintenance/repair tools and equipment, such as a lawnmower, weed-eater, drill motor, sander, janitorial equipment, table/hand saws, small hand tools for plumbing, electrical, HVAC, painting, etc. Must be able to use body members to work, move or carry objects or materials. Physical demand requirements are at levels of those for active work.

Data Conception: Requires the ability to compare and or judge the readily observable functional, technical, structural, or compensational characteristics (whether similar to or divergent from obvious standards) of date, people, or things.

Interpersonal Communication: Requires the ability of speaking and/or signaling people to convey or exchange technical information. Includes giving assignments and/or directions to co-workers.

Language Ability: Requires ability to read a variety of informational documentation, directions, instructions, and methods and procedures.

Intelligence: Requires the ability to learn and understand basic principles and techniques; to make independent judgments in absence of supervision; to acquire knowledge of topics related to the position of Maintenance Laborer.

Verbal Aptitude: Requires the ability to record and deliver information to supervisors and elected officials; to explain procedures and policies; and to follow verbal and written instructions, guidelines and objectives.

Numerical Aptitude: Requires the ability to add and subtract totals.

Form/Spatial Aptitude: Requires the ability to inspect items for proper length, width, and shape, visually with maintenance equipment.

Motor Coordination: Requires the ability to coordinate hands and eyes in using maintenance equipment.

Manual Dexterity: Requires the ability to handle a variety of items, equipment, control knobs, switches, etc. Must have the ability to use one hand for twisting or turning motion while coordinating other hand with different activities. Must have above average levels of eye/hand/foot coordination.

Color Discrimination: May require the ability to differentiate colors and shades of color. Interpersonal

Temperament: Requires the ability to deal with people (i.e. staff, supervisors, general public, and elected officials) beyond giving and receiving instructions such as interpreting departmental policies and procedures. Must be adaptable to performing under moderate stress when confronted with an emergency.

Physical Coordination: Requires the ability to talk and/or hear: (talking – expressing or exchanging ideas by means of spoken words). (Hearing – perceiving nature of sounds by ear)